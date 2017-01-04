Megachurch catering to children

On its website, The Chapel, one of Fort Wayne’s largest Christian congregations, bills itself as “a church for all generations.”

Now, it’s making about a $4 million investment in ministry to the youngest of them.

The megachurch at West Hamilton and Covington roads recently began construction on what Senior Pastor Rick Hawks calls “a dedicated children’s building” that will serve youngsters from birth through fifth grade.

The new facility, at the northeast corner of the existing buildings on the church campus in Aboite Township, is not a school and is being funded completely through church donations, Hawks said Tuesday. But it will serve as a place for child care and children’s programming during the congregation’s three weekend services and many events and activities throughout the week, he said.

The church already has space that is used as preschool, the pastor said. But its hours make it inconvenient to provide child care there during daytime meetings and events.

“For example, we have a group called MOPS (Mothers of Pre-Schoolers), and when MOPS has meetings, children can be in this new building, so we can have MOPS and preschool at the same time,” Hawks said.

Other activities the church provides include Celebrate Recovery and DivorceCare groups and men’s and women’s Bible studies, and “we always want to provide child care so people can attend,” the pastor said.

The new 21,000-square-foot building, with a capacity of about 800, is designed with a large foyer and 10 large classrooms, as well as two smaller rooms.

It will have a canopied drop-off area and a secured entry with check-in stations to admit only parents with children, staff and approved volunteers, Hawks said.

Staff members from the congregation’s children’s ministries will be in charge of supervision and programming, he added.

The building was designed by Kevin Scully and his team at Design Collaborative in Fort Wayne and is being built by Corporate Construction of Auburn. The church is serving as its own construction manager for the interior work, Hawks said.

A capital fund drive at the end of 2015 raised about 85 percent of required funds, Hawks said, and a bank loan has been secured to cover the rest, including furnishings and technology. He said the project is about 50 percent complete.

“We hope to be in with a finished interior … sometime in the month of May,” he added.

The church’s sanctuary seats between 800 and more than 1,000, if chairs are pressed into service. The congregation typically attracts about 2,500 during weekend services.

Recently, Hawks said, there’s been a steady stream of families with young children, many from new housing developments in Aboite Township and turnover of homes built 30 to 40 years ago.

“This Thanksgiving, we had 26 children dedicated at our dedication service, and … all but a few were 2 or under. We have lots of new neighborhoods opening up, and most are just getting started, so we’re expecting a growing number of families southwest,” he said.

Dedication services aren’t baptisms – The Chapel practices so-called believers’ baptism of older youths and adults when they understand the ritual. Dedications are a declaration of intent by parents to bring a child up in the Christian faith.

Parents are “very happy” at the prospect of the new facility, Hawks said. Nearly every week, someone from the congregation contributes a little story about how excited they are, he said.

“We’re very blessed,” Hawks said.

