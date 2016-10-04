Mirro Center gets on 'innovation' list

The Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation was identified by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of 50 health care providers with “Innovation Programs.”

Parkview said in a release that some hospitals on the list have a specific center focusing on innovation and others have an established arm with its own governing board. All, Parkview said, are committed to improving healthcare.

Becker’s, a monthly publication, released its 2016 list on Monday. Each issue of Becker’s Hospital Review ­reaches more than 18,000 people, primarily acute-care hospital CEOs, CFOs and CIOs, according to the release.

The $20 million Mirro Center, which opened last year, hosts studies, and has a dedicated space for scientists, entrepreneurs and organizations that want to transform healthcare delivery. It also provides advanced simulation labs and classrooms for education and training.

The center partnered with Parkview Physicians Group-Cardiology to launch an interventional study regarding how patient engagement can affect care for patients with congestive heart failure, Parkview said.

“In healthcare, innovation means improving the safety and quality of care for the patient,” Dr. Michael Mirro, chief academic research officer, Parkview Health, said in a statement. “At the Mirro Center, we work to equip healthcare providers with the tools, expertise and research they need to improve the level of care they deliver and ultimately save lives.”

Along with the Mirro Center, others on the list included:

•Akron (Ohio) Children’s Hospital’s Center for Patient Experience Innovation. The Akron Children’s Hospital focuses on how positive healthcare experiences can transform clinical outcomes.

•Baylor Scott & White Health’s Research Ventures in Dallas. Research Ventures, the commercialization unit of Baylor Scott & White Health, supports health system staff with inventions and discoveries.

•Henry Ford Health System’s Innovation Institute in Detroit. Since 2012, the its Innovation Institute has offered “invention vetting, subject matter experts to assess market potential, prototype partners and facilities, and more.”

•Hospital for Special Surgery’s HSS Innovation Center in New York City. The center is composed of a technology development office that since 1979 has helped commercialize viable technologies and been an accelerator to develop and pilot ideas.