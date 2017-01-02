Johnson County Amber Alert cancelled; missing boys found safe

The Prince's Lakes Police Department late Monday night canceled an Amber Alert in connection with a suspected abduction of two children.

The missing children that were the subject of the alert are Avery Rader, 10, and Zek Rader, 6.

The cancellation - about 10:30 p.m. - said the children "have been located." The cancellation, requested by the Prince's Lakes Police Department, was issued about three hours after the Amber Alert was released to media.

That alert said the boys were last seen at 4:40 p.m. in Prince's Lakes, which is in Johnson County, and were believed to be in extreme danger. The alert said police believed they were abducted by their non-custodial father, John Rader, 40.