Mission preparing for record-bresking Christmas meal

The Rescue Mission served a record-breaking number of people on Thanksgiving, and are prepared to do it again on Christmas Day.

Anyone who is in need of a meal is welcome to a free-of-charge meal at the Mission, a statement said today. Serving will begin at noon and end at 3 p.m., and will be provided by more than 200 volunteers.

The food for the meal is all donated food items from individuals and groups and through cash donations.

"There are many stories of people coming to us for a meal, but finding something more," said Richard Cummins, executive vice president of operations at The Rescue Mission. "What they find is compassionate staff and volunteers who want to help them find Real Change. Hope begins with a meal, and that's what this meal is all about."

For more information about the meal, contact Cummins at 260-426-7357 or by email at richard@therescuemission.net.