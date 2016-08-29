Moeller Road portion limited to one lane

Moeller Road between Adams Center and Hartzell Road will be restricted to one lane beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday for bridge maintenance, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

The restrictions will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and will reopen daily at 5 p.m., the highway department said in a statement. Traffic will be maintained by a flagger.

The work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday.