Moeller Road section closed for week

Moeller Road is closing to through traffic about 1,000 feet west of Adams Center Road from Tuesday to Oct. 12, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The closure will allow removal of a casing pipe within the road for underground utility lines, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

A detour will use Meyer Road, New Haven Avenue and Adams Center Road, the statement said.

For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.