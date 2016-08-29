Monsignor Suelzer, longtime St. Charles Borromeo leader, dies

One of only two priests ever to lead St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Fort Wayne will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Monsignor John N. Suelzer, who became pastor of the church in 1986, died Wednesday at his home. Suelzer, 77, celebrated 50 years of priesthood last year, while presiding over a parish with a bustling school and a major building project.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with a saying of the Rosary at 4:30 p.m. and an overnight vigil beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades, bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, will preside.

