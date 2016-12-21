More Americans set to hit road this holiday

More than 103 million Americans are expected to travel over the holidays, according to AAA, 1.5 million more than last year.

Most of those people – 93.6 million – will travel by car, AAA says, and those people will be paying 21 cents a gallon more for gas than they did last year. Prices Tuesday were about $2.27 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in Fort Wayne.

The good news, though, is that it will be good travel weather, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise the rest of the week and into next week. The high temperature will be 38 degrees on Saturday, 45 degrees on Christmas Day and 51 degrees the day after Christmas.

Air travel is expected to increase 2.5 percent, with more than 6 million people flying to their destinations. Holiday air fares are expected to average $204 for a round trip on the top 40 domestic routes.

The price of lodging is expected to increase 7 percent to between $126 and $160 per night. Car rentals are expected to average $66 per day, slightly less than last year, AAA said.

For those who are flying, Dec. 23 and 24 have the fewest cancellations, while Christmas Day has a cancellation rate three times that of Christmas Eve.

Dec. 26 and 27 are the worst days for flight cancellations, with about 5 percent of flights being canceled, according to and analysis by MileCards.com.

MileCards.com also noted that regional airlines cancel flights at about three times the rate of major airlines.

Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and New York’s airports are the worst for flight cancellations, followed by Cincinnati, Boston and Washington.

