Motorcyclist dies in Till Road crash

A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash on Till Road east of Dawson's Creek Boulevard, Fort Wayne police said today.

Police were called to the report of a motorcycle crash at 9:50 p.m. and found the victim down and unresponsive, city police said in a statement. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told police the victim, who was identified only as an adult man, was traveling east on Till at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed.

The crash remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County coroner's office.