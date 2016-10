Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Kara Tobias adds a third color to Jerrod Tobias’ wild boar on the side of the Brass Rail on Thursday. The mural, which includes a Native American woman, is an Amplify Art! program in conjunction with Fort Wayne Free Art Collective, Arts United and the Brass Rail. Jerrod Tobias wants to honor Native American folklore and promote human rights and environmentalism.