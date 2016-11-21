Musical instrument building takes off

Students at Southwest Allen County Schools’ Deer Ridge Elementary School have gone a little crazy over the lowly ’lele.

Ukulele, that is.

The stringed folk instrument, accompaniment to countless Hawaiian hula dances, has lately been discovered by pop musicians including Bruno Mars and Jason Mraz.

Now, nearly 100 Deer Ridge children and their parents have discovered the uke, having spent an evening building ukuleles from kits – after being inspired by fifth-grader Sam Norwood.

Sam, son of Deer Ridge computer specialist Sara Norwood, bored while waiting for his mom to finish work, built a rudimentary shoebox guitar from materials he found around the school. He showed the instrument to his music teacher, Sue Caudill, and she started using it in classes as part of a schoolwide music unit on stringed instruments.

After seeing how stringed instruments are designed and constructed to produce sound, other students soon began making instruments out of items as varied as tissue boxes and buckets.

“Table after table” of student-made instruments began accumulating at the school.

“This was never an assignment,” Caudill said. “We just planted the idea and gave students the freedom to discover and share.”

Then, Caudill took the idea a step further. With the aid of her husband, Keith, an engineer and luthier, the idea for a uke-building event developed.

The Mega-Ukulele Build on Nov. 8 followed. Keith Caudill helped with construction and son Cai, a high school senior who built a uke as a ninth-grader, taught students how to start playing their ’leles. Participants paid for the 40 kits used.

Sue Caudill said the unit taught not just music but also how it interfaces with science, technology, engineering and math. She said music can inspire students to pursue those subjects.

“It was truly remarkable to see how one handmade instrument inspired innovation, creativity and connections in students of all ages,” she said.

IPFW

IPFW’s Office of Military Student Services marked Veterans Day by announcing it again had been named a Military-Friendly School for 2017 by Victory Media. Victory Media publishes online and print resources of interest to service members and their families. The designation is given schools offering educational and training opportunities to help former servicemen and women pursue civilian careers. IPFW was one of 1,160 schools chosen from 1,600 applicants. Schools are rated on student retention and graduation rates, job placement, loan repayment and default rates and persistence toward degree advancement for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

IWU

Another Military-Friendly School, Indiana Wesleyan University now offers a 10 percent tuition discount to qualifying veterans. Veterans who have exhausted their Post-9/11 benefits or are no longer eligible can get the discount if they’re registered in the adult enrollment services program for nonresidential students and one of the qualifying associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree programs. The discount joins others offered to active-duty military, including those in the National Guard and Reserves, and spouses of those on active duty. More than 600 students with military ties are enrolled at the university’s 17 adult education centers in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, including one in Fort Wayne, or in the university’s online programs.

Huntington University

Occupational therapy faculty member Denise Hoffman has been named a Roster Fellow of the Michigan Occupational Therapy Association. She specializes in pediatrics, adolescents and adults with developmental delays and has used horse-assisted and other animal-assisted therapy methods in her practice in southwest Michigan. Hoffman has worked as the lead occupational therapist at Western Michigan School of Medicine’s medically complex and cleft-palate clinics. Huntington has an accredited occupational therapy doctorate program that started in 2014.

Concordia Lutheran High School

Concordia Lutheran High School alumnus Matt Konow returned to his alma mater recently to speak to students as part of the school’s mentoring program. Konow graduated in 1991 and went on to serve in the Navy and earn a business administration degree. He now is executive director of Cross Connections in Fort Wayne, a nonprofit organization that provides biblical, Christ-centered counseling to families and young people facing mental health issues.

International Education Week

• Ivy Tech Community College Northeast marked International Education Week this month with daily events. They included a lecture and an open forum on the crisis in Syria, an international Global Village food-tasting, a presentation on global hunger, a multinational celebration, a futsal (indoor soccer) tournament and a showing of the film, “Captain Phillips.” Students from 25 countries are represented among Ivy Tech Northeast’s 47 students with student visas. More than 300 non-U.S. residents study there.

• IPFW hosted its fourth annual Global Student Celebration in Walb Student Union, with more than two dozen countries represented and at least 300 people attending. The evening featured international appetizers, a parade of nations and informational tables representing various countries and performances by international students. IPFW Chancellor Vicky Carwein addressed attendees.

