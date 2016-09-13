Muslims turn out to celebrate Eid al-Adha



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Mohammad Rahman, 2, and his mother, Johra Sharmin, left, pray during an Eid-al-Adha celebration with the Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne at The Plex North on Monday morning. Between 2,000 and 2,500 Muslims gathered to mark the end of hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Eid-al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two most important Islamic holidays.