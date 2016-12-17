Mystery GM supplier rezoning clears hurdle

Industrial, residential and commercial projects were passed Thursday by the Allen County Plan Commission.

Commissioners faced an agenda of four projects, approving all of them unanimously. However, rezonings must also be passed by the Allen County commissioners.

Approved were rezonings and primary development plans for:

• A 9.8-acre property on the northwest corner of Lafayette Center Road and Fogwell Parkway in Lafayette Township near the General Motors plant. The site would be for a 124,000-square-foot industrial building described as intended for a Tier 2 or 3 supplier to GM.

The identity of the occupant was not named either at the public hearing or at Thursday’s meeting. The developer, PB Development LLC, which lists a Fort Wayne post office box as its address, is represented by Fort Wayne attorney Scott Federoff.

Department of Planning Services staff members told commissioners about policies discouraging speculative zoning and commercial uses around the GM plant. Commercial uses are allowed in the general industrial zoning sought for the project.

But commissioners said they were satisfied with a written commitment from the developer that the site would have an industrial use. The land is now zoned agricultural and houses two residential properties that have not been used for some time.

• An expansion of the Stratford Forest single-family-home development. The proposal would bring 48 homes arranged around two cul-de-sacs on 21.8 acres off O’Day Road in Lake Township.

Discussion centered on an apple orchard on the western part of the property, for which a rezoning from agricultural to single-family residential was sought.

James Wolff, who sits on the commission as a representative of the Purdue Agricultural Extension at IPFW, said he was becoming concerned about the amount of agricultural land the commission was allowing to go to housing and other projects.

Even though the orchard had not been in commercial use for a decade, it possibly could be reactivated, Wolff said. The trees also could be used for grafting, he said.

Other plan commissioners said the proposal amounted to infill development encouraged by long-standing policies whose purpose is to prevent new development in large, active agricultural areas.

• A 5,700-square-foot commercial bike sales and repair shop. The 1.03-acre tract is on the south side of Engle Road just west of the Towpath trail head and north of Eagle Marsh in Aboite Township.

Testimony during the project’s public hearing revealed that the shop was in a flood plain. But assurances were given that project engineers would work with state environmental officials and others in drawing up acceptable plans.

The developer, Ryan 14 of Fort Wayne, proposed that, besides the bicycle-related activities, the business may also offer refreshments for towpath users and plans an outdoor seating area for that use.

• An expansion of a gas station/convenience store in Harlan.

The 510-square-foot addition at 17013 Indiana 37 in Springfield Township would allow the business to offer hot food, which is not readily available in Harlan after 7 p.m., according to representatives for the applicants, Jat Boyz Stores Inc. and Charanjit Singh.

The proposed use required rezoning to general commercial from single-family residential and limited commercial, zoning that was established in the 1960s.

