NAACP to elect officers this fall

The Fort Wayne/Allen County branch of the NAACP has scheduled three general membership meetings, with the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee on Nov. 19.

To run for office, those interested must be paid members of the Fort Wayne/Allen County branch as of April 1 and live and/or work within the branch jurisdiction.

A nominating committee will be elected at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the downtown Allen County Public Library. All members whose memberships are current as of Aug. 23 may be elected to the nominating committee.

An election supervisory committee will be elected at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the downtown library.

On Nov. 19, the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee will take place at the Allen County Public Library’s Pontiac branch, 2215 S. Hanna St. Polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To vote in an NAACP branch election, you must be a member in good standing as of Oct. 20, 2016. A form of identification is required.