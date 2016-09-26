NACS chief is state Superintendent of the Year

Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Chris Himsel received a top honor today for his administrative abilities.

Himsel was named Indiana Superintendent of the Year at the 67th annual fall conference of the Indiana School Boards Association/Indiana Association of Public Schools Superintendents.

The two-day conference is taking place at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, where Himsel addressed school board members and other superintendents.

