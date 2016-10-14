NIPSCO says gas bills for winter to increase

Heating up NIPSCO winter gas bills 2016-17 2015-16 (projected) November $44 $39 December $73 $62 January $101 $81 February $100 $81 March $81 $58 Total $399 $321

Prices for natural gas will be going up this winter, with the average customer paying about $78 more over the winter heating season, which runs from Nov. 1 to March 31, NIPSCO announced Thursday.

The increase comes to about $15 more per month, the company said, but it is still the second-lowest price in the last 10 years.

While this winter’s bills are expected to be higher, they will still be about $100 lower than two years ago, the company said.

The higher bills are the result of higher natural gas costs and investments made by NIPSCO to modernize its infrastructure and improve safety and reliability, the company said.

The price projections take into account market forecasts, supply trends and storage levels and are based on a normal winter. If the winter is colder or warmer than normal, bills could differ from the company’s projections.

The company projects that the average bill will be $44 for November, $73 for December, $101 for January, $100 for February and $81 for March.

NIPSCO serves 821,000 natural gas customers in Indiana.

The Energy Department said Thursday that household bills from October through March are likely to be higher for all four main heating fuels – natural gas, electricity, heating oil and propane.

Last winter, above-normal temperatures reduced nationwide demand for heating fuels to the lowest level in at least 25 years. For most regions outside the West, this winter is expected to be more typical – colder than last winter but still milder than many recent ones, according to forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It is important to remember that the figures are averages. The national estimates include Michigan and Minnesota but also Texas and Arizona, where people put on parkas if the temperature dips below 60.

And they include all kinds of dwellings – a consumer with a 3,500-square-foot house is likely to pay more than the average, while an apartment renter will usually pay less.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.