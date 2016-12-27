NWS issues flood warnings

With record warmth permeating northeastern Indiana on Monday, plus widespread rain and melting snow, the National Weather Service this morning extended flood warnings for two area rivers.

The Eel River in Kosciusko, Wabash and Whitley counties and the St. Joseph River in northern Allen and DeKalb counties were at, or expected to reach, flood stage.

Mild flooding was occurring Tuesday morning in the center of North Manchester from the Eel River overflowing its southern bank. But the water did not threaten any buildings, town officials said. The flood warning also included Kosciusko and Whitley counties and other areas in Wabash County.

The St. Joseph was predicted to flood Thursday morning and remain above flood stage until 1 a.m. Sunday. At 9 a.m. today, the river was at 10.7 feet at a monitoring station above Newville in DeKalb County with flood stage at 12 feet. The crest is predicted to be 12.1 feet.

Flooding is predicted to occur when the river reaches at 12 feet on DeKalb Road east of Newville and agricultural and low-lying areas along the river in DeKalb County and north of the Cedarville Reservoir in Allen County.

According to the weather service's Northern Indiana office outside Syracuse, Monday's temperature reached 60 degrees at 10:48 a.m., a record for the date. Last year's Dec. 26 high of 54 tied records set in1940 and 1936.

The area received .76 inches of rain on Monday. That did not break the day's record of 1.1 inches, according to the weather service. But, combined with melting snow, the rain led to the flooding, the weather service warning statement says.

A cold front with drier air that moved through the region Monday and today brought the temperature down to a more seasonable level. Today's high is expected to be 35 degrees, with Wednesday's in the 40s and Thursday's at 34 degrees, according to the weather service.

rsalter@jg.net