Nearly ideal weather on tap for Fort4Fitness

By the numbers Fort4Fitness participants Marathon (26.2 miles): 447 Half-marathon (13.1 miles): 1,825 10K (6.2 miles): 1,988 4-Miler: 3,267 Kids run: 1,069 Seniors run: 281

The first marathon in Fort Wayne in many years will have runners likely splashing through puddles and, possibly, raindrops today.

But despite a somewhat unusual rainy pattern in recent days, an all-out downpour isn’t likely as the nearly 8,000 runners in the annual Fort4Fitness Fall Festival take to the streets, weather forecasters said Friday.

Indeed, Michael “Skip” Skipper, meteorologist with the northern Indiana office of the National Weather Service outside Syracuse, said the weather should be pretty close to perfect for distance running.

And that’s coming from a man who’s run 48 marathons himself and served as race director for several more.

“This is good running weather,” he said Friday of today’s forecast, which calls for cool temperatures in the 50s to low 60s during race time and possibly light rain.

“The humidity might be a little higher than you’d like,” he said. But skies are likely to be overcast, “so that should make it feel a bit cooler.”

As for drivers trying to get around downtown, conditions might not be quite so favorable. Several main streets around Parkview Field and to its south and west will be closed for the use of runners in the morning.

And the Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay will be progressing through some of those same streets, plus some to the east and north of downtown, after its kickoff ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Allen County Courthouse.

Curt Witcher, coordinator of the 4½-hour relay, doesn’t expect conflicts as about 26 torchbearers participate in carrying the torch around Allen County, some using vehicles.

“I’m not too worried. It isn’t going to close any streets,” Witcher said. “It’s going to be more of a rolling relay with a state police escort.”

The first part of the torch relay will go east and north and then jog to the west along Superior Street. The torch will go south on Van Buren and Broadway before turning west again on Main, north on Lindenwood Avenue and east on Spring Street before heading east to New Haven, where it will drop in on that municipality’s 150th celebration.

The torch comes back to Fort Wayne through the Foster Park area and up South Calhoun Street in early afternoon. South Calhoun and the park will also be used by runners in the morning. Fort4Fitness expects to wrap up at the stadium by around 2 p.m., officials said Friday.

They are asking motorists to avoid South Calhoun Street, Fairfield Avenue and Ewing Street, adding that streets will be reopened once all runners pass.

The races will have staggered start times. The marathon (26.2 miles) starts at 7 a.m., the 10K (6.2 miles), at 7:30 a.m., the half-marathon (13.1 miles) at 8:30 a.m. and the 4-miler at 10:30 a.m. Both the 10K and 4-miler are described as run/walk events, with baby strollers welcome.

Some people also may combine distances, race organizers said, but unlike other years that featured Double Play (running two races) and Triple Crown (running three) races, the combined races aren’t officially sponsored.

The 10K is the official national championship race for the Road Runners Club of America, while the marathon is an official qualifier for next year’s Boston Marathon.

Seniors and children completed their races Friday night.

The temperature at 7 a.m. today will be about 54 degrees and will rise to about 62 degrees by 1 p.m., Skipper said Friday afternoon. But the rain forecast is a bit more uncertain, he said.

Today’s amount and location of rain is being influenced by a phenomenon known as a cut-off low that has shaped the week’s weather pattern, Skipper said.

Usually, weather systems in northeast Indiana are relatively quick-moving and travel west to east influenced by the jet-stream winds, he said.

But this week has seen rain moving east to west from an area of low pressure cut off from the jet stream.

That means the low, which has counter-clockwise winds, drifts but doesn’t move out, he said. Rain bands have set up to produce a lot of rain over one area and relatively little nearby. Moisture is being drawn by them from as far away as the Atlantic Ocean.

The weather service reported Fort Wayne International Airport received nearly 0.3 inch of rain Thursday. More rain fell Friday, and thunderstorms were predicted for some areas Friday night.

This morning’s precipitation, if any, should be light, but rain could be heavier by afternoon, the weather service said, before the cut-off low loses steam or drifts away.

Carrie Reeb, a Fort4Fitness coordinator, said runners generally aren’t deterred by a little rain.

Race participants “are pretty excited about it actually,” Reeb said of the forecast. “This is their favorite running weather.”

rsalter@jg.net