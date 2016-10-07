Needle exchange hastened by state action

The state of Indiana has declared a public health emergency in Allen County, clearing the way for the county to set up a needle exchange program for intravenous drug users.

The exchange, which has its opponents, is designed to prevent or at least slow the spread of hepatitis and HIV and save the county millions of dollars in medical expenses each year for treating those ill­nesses.

Last year, the county saw a 60 percent increase in new hepatitis cases and a 30 percent increase in new HIV cases, said Dr. Deborah McMahan, county health commissioner. Treating one case of hepatitis can cost $50,000 to $100,000, and treating a case of HIV can cost half a million dollars over the course of a patient’s lifetime.

Figures on the number of new cases of HIV and hepatitis this year were not immediately available.

The county first asked for a public health emergency in June in reaction to the increase in hepatitis and HIV cases so it could create the needle exchange.

Allen County is the eighth county to have a health emergency declared.

“It’s one step forward to reduce the spread of hepatitis,” McMahan said. “Three hundred to 400 new cases a year doesn’t sound like a lot,” but the cost of treating them can add up fast, and the average person with hepatitis infects 20 people before being diagnosed with the disease, she said.

At a public hearing in May, no one spoke against establishing a needle exchange, but some officials wanted users to be tested for blood-borne pathogens and argued that people should only get one needle for each one they turned in.

McMahan said needle exchanges have resulted in no increase in crime or people with addictions.

McMahan said she hopes the needle exchange center, which will be at 519 Oxford St. and treats all clients confidentially, can be in operation by November.

The center is intended to serve Allen County residents, but no one will be turned away, McMahan said.

McMahan said there are an estimated 6,000 drug addicts in Fort Wayne and an estimated 39,000 people who are abusing opioids.

For now, the needle exchange program plans to be open from 1 to 4 p.m. one day a week. It will give people who ask for needles a kit with a one-week supply of 21 needles. It is possible that people who get the needles may give away clean needles to others, but that’s OK, ­McMahan said.

People who turn in used needles will be able to get back three times as many, which is what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

McMahan said it’s impossible to know how many people will take advantage of the program. It’s possible that no one will come at all at first. However, if 10 percent of addicts take part in the exchange program, that will be a good result.

“The first site is always the hardest,” McMahan said.

McMahan acknowledged that a needle exchange for drug addicts is hard to accept for a lot of people, but people sharing used needles spread diseases, and “You’re going to pay for it” in the end.

