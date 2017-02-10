Neighbors opposing new housing project

A plan to put 109 single-family homes on 51.9 agriculturally zoned acres along Hand Road in Eel Township has roused opposition from nearby residents.

They turned out in force Thursday for a public hearing on The Preserves of Carroll Creek West before the Allen County Plan Commission.

More than a half-dozen people testified against the proposal advanced by Jeff Thomas of Oakmont Development, Fort Wayne, saying the development added too many houses with not enough concern for the increased traffic the new housing would bring.

Thomas said the subdivision’s land along the east side of the 12300 to 12600 blocks of Hand includes a large wetlands tract that requires lots to be about one-quarter acre in size. A large residential property also cuts into the middle of the subdivision’s acreage, adding to the challenge in designing the plat, he noted.

Thomas proposed an entrance to the subdivision off Hand Road, but said it wouldn’t be developed until the end of building. Until then, residents would need to access the development through an extension of Hammock Drive from the existing Preserves of Carroll Creek. Hammock ultimately connects to an entrance on Bethel Road.

But neighbors said they were worried about the safety of children because both additions are near Eel River Elementary School and the Carroll middle and high school campuses.

Many children walk or are driven to schools because Northwest Allen County Schools do not provide busing, parents said. Roads already back up at drop-off and pick-up times, making entering and leaving existing subdivisions difficult, they said.

“It’s a traffic nightmare,” said resident Karin Bernard.

Residents asked that the Hammock Road connection not be allowed – although recent zoning changes encourage subdivision interconnectivity – because they believe it will encourage speeding that will endanger children and other pedestrians.

Ed Goebel, president of one of the area’s neighborhood associations, said his association now has 637 homes instead of the expected 600. He said 109 more “was too many,” especially if their residents were added to his association, which operates a pool, which could not accommodate that many new people.

Plus, he said, the new development “will overload our school system. A hundred and nine homes is not where it’s going to stay. It will be 500 homes (soon),” he said.

Residents also said the plan is not consistent in the size of lots, homes and home styles in the existing properties.

“It seems they have been downgraded,” said resident Jackie Walker. “That was not what we expected.”

Commission member James Wolff, representing the Allen County office of the Purdue Extension, noted the site is “in the middle of a large chunk of agricultural ground out there” and asked Thomas how the subdivision would affect it.

“We understand there is agricultural ground around here,” he said, but added the bigger demand was for housing. “It’s just a natural extension (of existing development) to us,” he said.

The plan commission will vote on the proposal at its 1 p.m. meeting on Feb. 16.

