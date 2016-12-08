Neighbors question housing project

Some residents who live along Spy Run Extended north of downtown Fort Wayne are concerned about how safety and property values might be affected by the Fort Wayne Housing Authority’s planned permanent supportive housing project.

The $10 million, 56-unit development, dubbed River’s Edge, will be located along Spy Run Extended, south of the Parnell Avenue intersection. In addition to offering fully furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments, the complex will provide counseling, employment training, case management and other services.

Developments such as River’s Edge focus on providing homeless people a permanent place to live, which gives them a chance to address other issues, such as mental illness or substance abuse, to avoid returning to living on the street.

“It’s really a wide range of disability or disabling conditions this housing program can address,” said Catherine Mather-Grimes, Park Center residential coordinator.

Mather-Grimes said in addition to offering counseling and other services, the on-site staff will be able to connect tenants with area resources such as food or clothing banks.

Several residents of the Spy Run Hill neighborhood attended Wednesday’s meeting, expressing concern about property values and neighborhood safety if the development is completed.

One resident, who declined to provide his name, said while he is somewhat concerned with what will happen to adjacent property values, he’s also worried about safety problems that could result from an increase in pedestrian traffic. The resident said he has been involved in several discussions with housing authority officials about the project but said he still has concerns.

“They’ve answered all our questions, but I see better than I hear,” he said.

Potential tenants will be vetted thoroughly and will be required to pass a criminal background check in order to be eligible to rent an apartment, FWHA Executive Director George Guy said. Applicants will be held to the housing authority’s guidelines that restrict tenants who have been convicted of a felony within the past 10 years or a misdemeanor offense in the past five years, Guy said.

Additionally, property managers will have the ability to impose and enforce rules that could include restricting overnight guests or blacklisting problem visitors, project analyst Alex Pereira said.

“If somebody is moved into a home and they have difficulty abiding by the rules of the establishment, or if they are having difficulty adjusting to a stabilized life, it may be that a more temporary situation where they have more hands-on living quarters is more appropriate for them,” project analyst Michael Crino said.

Crino and Pereira both work for UP Development, which is developing the facility with the housing authority. UP Development is a Chicago-based firm with other permanent supportive housing projects in Chicago and Muncie.

After one year of operation, 44 out of 50 residents at UP Development’s Muncie apartment complex are employed, Crino said. None of those tenants were employed at the time they moved in.

The housing authority has applied for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and will learn in February whether the project has been approved, Guy said. Once tax credits, funding sources and other necessary local approvals are secured, construction is expected to begin in November 2017. The development will likely take about a year to complete, with full occupancy expected by March 2019, Guy said.

Another public meeting about the River’s Edge project will take place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Fort Wayne Housing Authority office, 7315 S. Hanna St.

