Nestle's waste on way to city

Fort Wayne will soon begin accepting high-strength waste from the Nestle USA plant in Anderson.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council approved a five-year agreement to accept up to 26,000 gallons of waste produced by Nestle. The material will be transported from the plant by Pendleton-based 101 Inc., then put in an anaerobic digester operated by Fort Wayne City Utilities at the sewage treatment plant on Dwenger Avenue.

Waste fed into the digester is broken down to create methane, which is captured and used to provide power to the city’s water pollution control plant.

The sewage treatment plant currently provides about 800 kilowatts of power to the water pollution control plant, which has cut the facility’s overall power cost by one-third, said Doug Fasick, senior program manager for engineering at City Utilities. The agreement to take in waste from Nestle should cut the bill by another one-third, Fasick said.

Speaking to City Council, City Utilities’ Mike Kiester said the agreement will allow the utility to save up to $120,000 in electric costs while generating $182,000 in tipping fees.

Fasick said he hopes the agreement with Nestle is just the beginning. The waste provided by Nestle would be dairy byproducts, Kiester said, which are very good for producing biological gas.

“We’re being approached by other entities, companies that have this high strength waste and we’re planning to continue to build the program,” Fasick said, adding that the goal is for the water plant to have a negligible power bill each month.

