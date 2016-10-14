New Maumee Avenue lauded

Thursday afternoon, city officials were joined by East Central neighborhood residents, and representatives from Indiana Tech to celebrate the completion of a project to straighten Maumee Avenue.

The sharp curve that ran adjacent to Indiana Tech’s law school building was the site of more than 50 crashes – some of which were fatal – since 2005. The project cost $1,156,432 to complete.

“I am pleased that we could make revisions that improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists, while at the same time making additions to strengthen the East Central neighborhood,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement.

“The changes include ornamental lighting, improved sidewalks and ramps for those with disabilities, enhanced stormwater drainage, new landscaping and an improved park; these are assets that will strengthen this neighborhood for years to come.”

Henry also said the project is an example that private-public partnerships aren’t just for businesses, they can apply to schools and other institutions as well.

Indiana Tech bought property on the south side of the road to make the project possible, while the East Central neighborhood collaborated with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department to move the neighborhood marker to nearby John Nuckols Memorial Park.

The park is now no longer split by Maumee Avenue.

“It’s a good example of how – they call it ‘town and gown’ – we can work with the city to get things done for both the university and the community,” Indiana Tech President Arthur Snyder said.

Snyder said the university plans to put a new monument sign on the now-open grassy area next to the road welcoming people to Indiana Tech and remove the existing billboard.

“From a beautification standpoint, it’s going to add to the beauty of the campus and connect us more closely with the community, the East Central neighborhood, and we want that,” Snyder said.

Since the project was completed, the neighborhood has been quieter and much safer for pedestrians, said Kellie Turner, president of the East Central Neighborhood Association.

“I’ve noticed people are slowing down, which is what we’ve wanted for years,” Turner said. “What I really like about it is the semis that come through here now have to slow down because they take up most of the street and the roads are narrow. They have to slow down, they can’t come rumbling, rushing through here like they used to.”

Turner said she’s also pleased with how quickly the project was completed and how John Nuckols Memorial Park looks after the improvements.

“It’s beautiful, it’s absolutely beautiful,” Turner said, describing the area as very inviting for the campus and neighborhood. “I’m very, very pleased with it.”

dgong@jg.net