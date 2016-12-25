New SCAN leader staying course

At a glance Deanna (Dee) Szyndrowski, 45 Title: Executive director, Stop Child Abuse and Neglect, Fort Wayne Education and credentials: MBA and MS in education, Purdue University; BS in psychology and criminology, Indiana University; Indiana-licensed mental health counselor Previous experience: Former area director for the Institute for Family-Centered Services, Indiana Mentor, Merrillville; associate director, mental health administrator and director of program services for Geminus Headstart, Merrillville; program supervisor for Tri-City Health Center, East Chicago. Personal: Married to Gary Szyndrowski, manager for FedEx in Chicago and mother of three daughters – Samantha, 18, Karissa, 13, and Isabella, 9

As a college student, Deanna Szyndrowski dreamed of becoming an attorney. She thought she’d work in a typical role in the criminal justice system.

But that was before she got a taste of social work at the former Indiana Boys School in Plainfield.

The place was big, and filled with 15-, 16-, and 17-year-olds, she recalled last week. Despite their relative youth, many had committed some pretty serious crimes.

“I was so intrigued about how they got there,” Szyndrowski, 45, said. “I listened to their stories, and I realized that a lot of it was generational patterns, and I figured out we had to do something different … society-wise.

“Along the line, somebody failed them,” Szyndrowski continued. “Something got them to where they were, and … had someone intervened, maybe things would have been different.”

That realization put Szyndrowski on a path that led her not just to defend offenders or see to it that criminals were punished but seek system-wide solutions for some of society’s persistent problems.

It’s a path that next month will put her in the top leadership position of Fort Wayne’s long-standing nonprofit family-assistance organization Stop Child Abuse and Neglect, commonly known as SCAN.

Those familiar with the agency say Szyndrowski is assuming the executive director’s post at a time of significant transition.

For the last 31 years, the agency has had a single executive director – Rachel Tobin-Smith, who started in 1985, 11 years after SCAN’s founding in 1974.

Then, domestic violence and the child abuse that can accompany it were getting little attention locally. When Tobin-Smith began her leadership, the organization had a staff of two and a budget of $28,000. For a time, the staff worked out of a tiny office in the former Lutheran Hospital on Fairfield Avenue.

Now, through programmatic expansion and geographical extension of its services into 34 mostly northern Indiana counties, SCAN has more than 220 employees and an annual budget or more than $17 million. About 80 percent of its income is from government contracts to deliver educational and therapy services to families, with the rest coming from donations, agency officials said.

SCAN is a major player in the region’s nonprofit arena, said David Bennett, executive director of Fort Wayne’s Community Foundation and who’s familiar with area philanthropy.

“There would be just a handful, maybe a a half-dozen, of organizations that would be of that size,” he said.

“To see the evolution from what it’s been to today is really a credit to her and the team that has surrounded her,” SCAN board member the Rev. John Gardner said of Tobin-Smith. He called her “the best nonprofit executive director in my experience in the city.”

“She has seen the organization through years of growth and expansion of service and has remained true to the original vision,” said Gardner, pastor of Plymouth Congregational Church of Fort Wayne – United Church of Christ.

“She’s kept the heart and focus on children and families and safe family environments for children. It’s been at the forefront of all of her work.”

Szyndrowski said she realizes she has big shoes to fill. She envisions her new role as continuing to strengthen and expand SCAN’s existing programs.

She said Tobin-Smith has left a strong foundation, and she’s had the benefit of learning at her side for about a year since working as SCAN’s administrator of Northern Indiana Preservation Services.

Szyndrowski got that position when SCAN agreed to assume contracts in an intensive in-home family therapy program she was running elsewhere in northern Indiana. The program had been cut loose when the company running it decided to stop working with children in five states, she said.

“The way I conceptualize SCAN now is a continuum of services from birth, with Healthy Families, through young adulthood, with The Courtyard and Be SomeOne Now,” she said. “I think every program that SCAN has now will be continued, if not expanded.”

Healthy Families has long been the basis for the agency’s work. Families at risk for abusing or neglecting a child – often after parents themselves grew up in abusive situations – are identified at or shortly after a child’s birth.

The families are offered, on a voluntary basis, free parenting support, including in-home visits, basic developmental screenings and education in child development and parenting skills.

They also are assisted in linking up with community services to ensure a child has proper medical care, including timely immunizations, adequate nutrition and a removing potential safety hazards in the home.

SCAN also works in what social workers call family preservation – programs that help keep family connections intact in stressful situations such as addiction, divorce and custody battles.

In recent years, SCAN has branched out to provide stable, supportive living arrangements for young people 16 to 24 as they age out of foster care.

The agency was one of the partners that created The Courtyard, an apartment complex at 530 Home Ave., south of downtown and its accompanying Be SomeOne Now program.

Be SomeOne Now aids young people who are not in school and face significant barriers to employment in gaining job skills and job placement The program also assists the young people in setting goals and managing their lives.

Szyndrowski was named SCAN’s executive director after a board committee conducted a more than six-month nationwide search and decided to hire her from within, largely because of a unique skill set, Tobin-Smith said.

Besides running a multicounty family-services program and knowing how the agency operates, she also has a master’s degree in business administration from Purdue University, a master’s degree in education also from Purdue, a bachelor’s degree in criminology and psychology from Indiana University and has experience as a therapist.

And, it’s seems more than a bit of spunk.

Szyndrowski recalled in an interview last week that early in her career when she was working at a counseling center in Valparaiso she realized that some of its young clients had substance-abuse problems that weren’t being addressed. So she created a program to do just that – one that’s still operating today.

And, when she learned the last program she directed might end, she did all she could to save it, even approaching state officials for help. They directed her to SCAN as an organization with similar goals and programs.

“I had amazing results with this treatment model, and I wanted it continued,” Szyndrowski said. “I’m … not shy. I go in and pitch my ideas and figure out a way to service the needs that present themselves.”

In that way, said Bennett, Szyndrowski seems a lot like Tobin-Smith, 63, who said she plans only to semi-retire, remaining active as a community volunteer and doing paid consulting to help other Fort Wayne-area nonprofits and their leaders cope with the challenges of their work.

“It can be lonely to be the executive director of a nonprofit,” Tobin-Smith said.

Asked to sum up Tobin-Smith’s career, Bennett put it this way: “If something affects the families, they (at SCAN) serve. She’s always been at the table, and when people get together for a project in the nonprofit world, she’s one of the short list of names that they call. She’s had a knack for getting things done.

“It’s definitely an end to an era. I will miss her as a leader in this community.”

