New YMCA asks for more money

The Fort Wayne YMCA is looking to a second government source for money to complete its Jackson R. Lehman YMCA in northeast Fort Wayne.

The nonprofit organization has submitted a concept letter asking the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board for $1 million, Nancy Jordan, CIB president, said during the board’s meeting Thursday morning.

In a telephone interview Thursday afternoon, Marty Pastura, the Y’s president and chief executive officer, said the money would help wrap up funding for the $14.8 million project. The Y has raised $8.5 million so far, he said.

In the first quarter of 2016, the Y was unsuccessful in securing a $3 million grant from the city’s Legacy Fund, Pastura said. He said he had no plans to submit a second request, although that group recently signaled it might look favorably on loan requests as a way to conserve its approximately $30 million in remaining funds.

The Y also planned to seek money from the Regional Cities initiative of the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority, Pastura said. However, that group voted Tuesday to temporarily suspend review of new projects, citing its own lack of funds.

“If we have to borrow (from a bank) and continue to fund-raise, we’re going to try to do that,” Pastura said.

The Y broke ground for the new facility along St. Joe Center Road just west of Maplecrest Road in May. Features include a warm-water therapy pool and a six-lane, 25-yard exercise pool – plus a wellness center with exercise equipment, two gyms, an indoor walking/running track, a teaching kitchen, a children’s play area and chapel.

Several features have been designed for those with special needs, including a sensory room, universal changing room and ramps for pool access. Parkview Health’s Therapy One will have a physical therapy clinic in the building, Pastura said.

“We really feel we impact economic development and quality of life,” he said, adding the Y is expected to open later this year.

In other CIB business, Jordan announced Tuesday was her last board meeting as she was resigning because of upcoming job responsibilities.

The board voted unanimously to name Fort Wayne resident James E. Cook, a Chase bank executive, to replace her and serve as board president.

