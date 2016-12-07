New judge ordered for Buskirk seat hearing

The suit to determine who won election to the Allen County Council seat of the late Roy Buskirk, a Republican, has stalled because the parties can't agree on a judge to hear the case.

Democrat Palermo Galindo filed a challenge to the election in Allen Circuit Court claiming that because Buskirk died prior to Election Day on Nov. 8, he was no longer a valid candidate and proper procedures were not taken by the Republican party.

As the fourth-highest vote-getter among six candidates for three seats, Galindo says he won.

At the same time Galindo also filed for a change of judge. State law does not require a reason be stated. However, the only county circuit court judge is Thomas J. Felts, a Republican. Unlike judicial candidates for Allen Superior Court, circuit judges declare party affiliation in elections.

Wednesday, Felts ordered a new judge be selected by the Clerk of the Court. That judge must accept jurisdiction in the case unless disqualified by the judicial conduct code regarding ethics, excused from service by the Supreme Court or ineligible for service, the order states.

Whether that order goes unchallenged is unclear. The Clerk of the Court, Lisbeth (Lisa) A. Borgmann, also a Republican, sits as a voting member on the Allen County Board of Election, which made the decision for Buskirk's name to remain on the ballot and not to inform voters at the polls about his death.

rsalter@jg.net