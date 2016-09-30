New male lion coming to zoo

A new animal is coming to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, and officials hope he’ll be the cat’s meow.

The zoo will soon have a “mane” event – introducing a new male lion named Bahati to its resident lioness, Ina, and then to a (likely) fawning public at the start of the 2017 season.

Bahati, born July 7, 2014, at the Racine Zoo in Racine, Wisconsin, is coming as a successor to the zoo’s much-beloved attraction, Bill, who died of cancer April 6.

Zoo officials said they’re not sure when Bahati will travel to Fort Wayne, but it’s likely he’ll arrive in the next several weeks. When he gets here, he’ll undergo 30 days of quarantine for medical reasons – and then be gradually introduced to Ina, who has been recommended as a companion.

Amber Eagleson, who works directly with the zoo’s animals, said the two at first will be placed in different enclosures in a U-shaped indoor-outdoor building where they can see each other.

Then, they’ll be moved next to each other to allow for scent familiarity and, finally, allowed to go back and forth into each other’s enclosures before being introduced to their outdoor quarters.

As those who have ever tried to introduce two house cats to each other know, cats are both a social and a territorial species, Eagleson said, so keepers will take their time.

“When you first open that door (between enclosures), that’s the adrenaline rush, because you can never really know what will happen,” she said. “Of all animals, it can take longest for (big) cats” to make sure they’ll get along.

But, even though she’s middle-aged at 10, Ina “is still active and pretty playful,” Eagleson said, so the lioness should be able to handle what amounts to a young teenage boy who hasn’t reached puberty.

Bahati is described as curious and intelligent by his current caretakers, who say that, unlike his two siblings, he responds to his name and is “a problem-solver” who likes solving puzzles that release food treats from an activity ball, Eagleson said.

Ina and Bill came to the zoo together, and Ina was very devoted to him, even lying beside him in his last days. However, they were never bred because they were closely related and it was not recommended by the survival plan for their species, said Bridget Pearson, zoo spokeswoman.

Those plans also will dictate any breeding attempts for Ina and Bahati, whose name means “Lucky” in Swahili. “We don’t have any breeding plans for him,” she said.

It’s also unknown what will happen to Bahati’s two siblings, a female named Zuri and a male, Enzi, now at the Racine zoo. Bahati will travel in a special truck to Fort Wayne after staff members go to Racine for a few days to gain familiarity with the animal, Eagleson said.

At 2, Bahati is the same age as Bill when he was new at the zoo. Pearson said. That means area residents will get the chance to see him develop his mane and become a handsome, full-grown member of his species by the time he is 5, Pearson said.

And have him pose with their children in countless family photos.

“We’re very excited that he is coming,” she said.

The zoo closes for the season on Oct. 9. It will reopen April 22, 2017.

