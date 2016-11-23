Night of Lights - 2016



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Aunt Millie's Nortern Lights was lit up for the Festival of Lights Wednesday evening in downtown Fort Wayne.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Robert Parker, of Fort Wayne, helps his daughter Arya Parker, 3, decorate an ornament at the Community Center's Santa Workshop Wednesday evening as part of the Festival of Lights.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Members of the Fort Wayne Ballet did a mannequinn challenge as part of the festivities for Wednesday evening's Festival of Lights, in downtown Fort Wayne.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Upholding a long family tradition, Trace Tiernon, 5, watches with his grandmother Joy Tiernon, both of Fort Wayne, as the wreath was lit on the Indiana Michigan Power building Wednesday evening.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Members of the Fort Wayne Ballet perform a Nutcracker mannequinn challenge as part of the festivities for Wednesday evening's Festival of Lights, in downtown Fort Wayne.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Zahra Genth, 1, reaches out for dad while sitting on Santa's lap at Wednesday night's Festival of Lights in downtown Fort Wayne.