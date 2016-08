Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Ron Zartman, park and education manager for the Allen County Parks Department, helps Matias Morales, 6, with his worm habitat Tuesday as Matias admires one of the slimy creatures during the Preschool Discovery Hour: Worm Farmers event at Fox Island County Park. The event included reading a worm book, building worm habitats, searching for worms and a snack.