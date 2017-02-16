North Anthony wants grocery

North Anthony Boulevard area businesses and residents are pulling out all the stops to attract a new grocery store – now that the plug has been pulled on plans to rehab a long-shuttered Scott’s supermarket site in the neighborhood.

Hopes for a new supermarket at North Anthony and Crescent Avenue rose early last year when the Fort Wayne Plan Commission approved rezoning the property and a development plan that showed a 44,000-square-foot building labeled “Neighborhood Market.”

But an email late last week from Brad Sturges, president of CBRE Sturges/Sturges Development in Fort Wayne, told the North Anthony Corridor merchants’ group that the plan had been scrapped.

The “operator slated to lease and operate this project was unable to move forward for a multitude of reasons, none of which had anything to do with the site or the neighborhood itself,” the email said.

John Schoedel, interim president of the merchants’ group, said Wednesday the note did not identify the store operator.

Neither did planning documents filed last year.

But Schoedel said his group “had information a long time ago that it was Marsh,” and that the company planned to try out a new grocery model using a smaller footprint and more upscale philosophy.

Recent news reports say Marsh may be retrenching as it faces mounting financial troubles.

According to a Jan. 17 report in the Indianapolis Business Journal, Marsh stopped paying rent for two of its Indianapolis stores and has had lawsuits for large unpaid bills recently filed against it in Marion County.

About 40 percent of the 120 outlets affiliated with the chain have been shed since 2006, even as officials announced an aggressive remodeling plan for others.

A Marsh spokeswoman did not return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

Last year, North Anthony-area shoppers applauded news of a new grocery, having not had a neighborhood market since 2012, when Scott’s closed because of structural problems with the building.

And there’s no assurance now that a new supermarket will be sought, Schoedel said.

CBRE’s email said only that the company is “extremely disappointed” and is “working on identifying other operators that may have an interest in stepping in to take advantage of our completed due diligence, designs and engineering.”

But Schoedel said area merchants and five nearby neighborhood associations are renewing their own efforts to attract a grocery.

They are now identifying prospective grocery operators for a letter-writing campaign and plan to organize a community event April 22. It would include music, food and a chance for neighbors to show their support with mass selfie, he said.

“We’re doing what we can to support the neighborhoods,” Schoedel said.

