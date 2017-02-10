Norwell vs. Huntington North, Feb. 10



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Huntington North's Sam Daugherty, left, and Norwell's Cole Wilson search for the loose basketball as they try to rebound a shot during their game on Friday at Norwell.



Norwell's Will Geiger, center, draws a foul as he tries to get through the double team of Huntington North's Chazz Bruce, left, and Luke Pulver on Friday at Norwell.



Norwell's Brandon Nicholson, left, holds his position as Huntington North's Hunter Hollowell initiates contact to take a shot at the end of the third quarter of Friday's game at Norwell.



Huntington North's Mitchell Geller, left, reaches in on Norwell's Cody Shively as Shively drives to the basket during Friday's game at Norwell.



Huntington North's Hunter Hollowell, left, pulls a rebound away from Norwell's Will Geiger during the first quarter of their game on Friday at Norwell.



Norwell's Cole Wilson, center left, drives into Huntington North's Hunter Hollowell as he takes a jump shot early in the first quarter of their game on Friday at Norwell.



Huntington North's Chazz Bruce, left, takes a hook shot as Norwell's Brandon Nicholson slides over to defend him duringFriday's game at Norwell.



Norwell's Cole Wilson, left, puts his hand up as Huntington North's hunter Hollowell takes a short jump shot during the third quarter of their game on Friday at Norwell.



Huntington North center Chazz Bruce, left, tries to block the shot of Norwell's Will Geiger as Geiger makes a move inside to the basket on Friday at Norwell.



Norwell's Brandon Nicholson, left, tries to block the shot as Huntington North's Hunter Hollowell tosses the basketball toward the net at the end of the third quarter of Friday's game at Norwell.