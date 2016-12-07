Nuisance proposal on hold

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council held up consideration of an ordinance laying out penalties for homes and businesses designated a nuisance.

The matter will be discussed again Feb. 7 to allow city officials time to seek a formal written correspondence from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regarding whether the federal agency is in favor of the ordinance.

“The whole point of this ordinance is to make our neighborhoods strong, safe, healthy places for the very people that supposedly are going to be disparately impacted by us actually adopting this ordinance,” said Cindy Joyner, director of Neighborhood Code Enforcement.

If the ordinance is approved, residential and commercial properties with repeated calls for service will be designated a chronic problem property by the Fort Wayne Police Department. Residential properties with five or more complaints in a 60-day period for any crime governed by Title 35 of the Indiana Code or any city ordinance violation involving the police will be designated a chronic problem property, the ordinance states.

Additionally, any property with five or more citations in a 60-day period from the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, Animal Care & Control and the city’s Law Department will also be designated a chronic problem.

The same provisions apply to commercial businesses as well, but with an increased threshold of 12 complaints over 90 days. Nuisance property designations last for one year. Any combination of complaints from the police or any of the participating agencies can result in a chronic problem property designation.

Under the proposed ordinance, should a property owner to rectify the problem, fines would start at $250 per complaint or citation, increasing to $500 or $750, depending on the number of times a property has been designated a problem in a one- or two-year period.

When Fort Wayne’s ordinance was introduced in October, representatives of several local apartment complexes and the Fort Wayne Apartment Association opposed the proposal, stating it would unfairly impact owners of large complexes with more than 50 units.

HUD has previously expressed concern with nuisance property ordinances in general, having found that some landlords resort to evicting tenants in order to avoid paying fines. Particularly at risk, both agencies have said, are victims of domestic violence, who may avoid calling the police out of fear of losing their home. Most recently, HUD released guidelines in September for cities considering nuisance ordinances.

Speaking to the council Tuesday, Associate City Attorney Malak Heiny said the proposed ordinance has been amended to exclude victims of violence or domestic violence, as well as individuals with mental or physical disabilities, and includes clauses prohibiting retaliation or discrimination by landlords. There are also multiple layers of notice to landlords and an appeals process, as well as a sunset clause which will require the ordinance to be reviewed by City Council in three years.

The city’s legal team also discussed the matter with HUD’s regional director for Indiana, who indicated that the proposal would not be at odds with federal guidelines, Heiny said. However, when asked by Councilman John Crawford, R-at large, whether that statement had been delivered in writing, Heiny said it had not.

Further complicating the issue was a letter in opposition to the proposal written by Dawn Cummings, executive director of the Metropolitan Human Relations Commission, which often deals with issues related to fair housing.

In her letter, a portion of which Crawford read aloud, Cummings said the ordinance has a high potential for discrimination, both intended and unintended, as is the potential for disparate impact on a growing city.

Heiny dismissed Cummings’ concerns out of hand, stating that in 24 years on the books, the city’s drug house ordinance, which requires landlords evict residents caught engaging in drug activity at a home, has never caused a housing complaint filed against the city.

“I believe after reading Ms. Cummings’ letter to the city, that a lot of this is far-reaching, it’s all hypothetical and we don’t believe any of her concerns are valid or will bring any liability to the city,” Heiny said.

Council President Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he was surprised that having had about two months to address the issue of fair housing, that the proposal’s proponents did not have anything in writing from HUD and that the only written correspondence addressing the issue came in the form of Cummings’ surprise letter.

“I think this is probably an instance where we are rushing an argument into a false choice,” Jehl said. “I think we all want to uphold fair housing, I think we all want law and order in our community. I think by initiating this right now without settling the issue of whether this is afoul of fair housing is too (soon). I think with dialogue, I think with time you have the opportunity to get rid of that argument.”

In a preliminary vote earlier in the evening, Councilmen Geoff Paddock, D-5th, and Glynn Hines, D-6th, voted against holding the ordinance. During the later final vote, both councilmen cast votes supporting the hold.

