Oak Street Health opens warming site

Oak Street Health’s new local clinic has joined the list of organizations opening warming centers during severe cold.

The clinic at 436 E. Washington Blvd. is accepting older adults from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the winter.

Daily activities, seminars, classes and warm drinks will be available to all seniors. They don’t need to be homeless to qualify for the services.

Oak Street Health operates 19 clinics where it provides medical services to adults on Medicare.

Local organizations that provide warming centers include:

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission – offers overnight accommodations to adult men at 301 W. Superior St.

Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network – offers accommodations to women, children and families at 2925 E. State Blvd.

Salvation Army – offers backup accommodations to adult men and women when requested by the Rescue Mission

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department – opens daytime warming centers to adult men and women when requested by the Rescue Mission

For more information about daytime or overnight warming centers, call 211 to contact United Way of Allen County.

sslater@jg.net