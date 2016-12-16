Obamacare's fate beginning to raise worry

Now that people have gotten the hang of the federal Affordable Care Act, they apparently are wondering what’s going to become of it.

President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress are pledging to repeal and replace the health care law, which requires most people to carry medical insurance or face a tax penalty.

That prospect was on the mind of Fort Wayne-area residents who have signed up for coverage in recent weeks through the federal insurance marketplace.

“This is their fourth open enrollment season, and so they’re getting used to it, they are familiar with it, they are comfortable with the concept. Now there is anxiety about the possibilities that things will be changed,” Amanda Chappell, program manager of Covering Kids and Families of Northeast Indiana for Brightpoint, said Thursday in a telephone interview.

The nonprofit Brightpoint assists people in navigating Healthcare.gov to find insurance plans and determine income-based tax credits that reduce the cost of monthly premiums.

“We just try to assure them that we don’t really know what the future will hold but that we are here to help them,” Chappell said. “We’re going to continue to be here to help them through the changes.”

Ryan Stoneburner, owner of Health Insurance Inc. in Fort Wayne, said his ACA customers have wondered about the possible repeal and replacement of the system.

“I do get the question, invariably, at each meeting: ‘What’s going to happen?’ And I am very honest with them and say, ‘I don’t know,’ ” Stoneburner said.

People wanting insurance coverage on Jan. 1 had from Nov. 1 until Thursday to sign up or update their existing plans. The deadline for buying a policy for the bulk of 2017 is Jan. 31. Federal and state marketplaces are intended for people who lack access to employer-provided health insurance.

Northeast Indiana residents have seen some changes already to their ACA health plans. Two of the six insurers that had offered policies in the region this year – UnitedHealthcare and Fort Wayne-based Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana – withdrew from the federal marketplace for 2017.

Three of the four companies that remained – Anthem, CareSource and MDwise – raised their premiums for next year by between 10.5 percent and 41 percent, depending on the policy. Federal officials have said subsidies would rise with premium increases.

The fourth insurer, Celtic Insurance’s Ambetter from MHS, cut its premiums by an average of 5.3 percent.

Stoneburner said his clients include former PHP customers who are switching to Ambetter because both companies insure patients of the Lutheran Health Network. Those customers “are generally coming out ahead” on the price because of Ambetter’s rate reductions, he said.

“The coverage is the same, and the network is the same. It’s been a great fit for PHP customers to be able to go to Ambetter,” Stoneburner said.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that 48 percent of the nearly 71,000 Hoosiers who had enrolled in the federal insurance marketplace as of last Saturday could have found 2017 policies costing less than $75 a month after tax credits. A year earlier, HHS said that 64 percent could have found such policies. The average monthly insurance premium in Indiana for this year was $156 after tax credits, HHS said in August.

This year’s enrollment was lagging behind the 178,000 Indiana residents who had bought marketplace plans as of Dec. 19, 2015. But HHS spokesman Jonathan Gold said Thursday in an email that enrollments surged nationally this week, with more than 700,000 Americans signing up Monday and Tuesday.

Stoneburner said he expects an increase in insurance purchases during the phase of open enrollment that ends Jan. 31.

“People just know that they need to have health insurance – for their protection, No. 1, and to avoid the fine,” he said.

An estimated 20 million Americans are covered through the Affordable Care Act and related Medicaid expansion.

bfrancisco@jg.net