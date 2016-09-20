Of 12 Indiana Tech law school grads, 1 passes bar exam

Just one student who graduated in Indiana Tech Law School’s first class in May passed the Indiana Bar Exam in July, a school spokesman confirmed Monday.

Brian Engelhart, vice president of university relations, said he would not identify the student for confidentiality reasons.

But he said 12 students out of May’s graduating class of 20 took the exam, a percentage that is not unusual because the exam is given twice a year and students need not take it right after graduation.

“Several” students, he said, came within a few points of passing, making their scores appealable. That means the law school’s pass rate won’t be known until the end of the appeals, Engelhart said.

A student has 14 days after release of his or her results to submit a written appeal to the Indiana Board of Law Examiners. Results were posted to test-takers Sept. 7 and online Sept. 12. According to Engelhart, it may take two to three months for the final list of those who passed to be issued.

Appeals raised the percentage of students who passed the test in February by about 4 percentage points.

The class had set a goal of a 100-percent bar passage rate to enhance the credibility of the law school, which opened in 2013.

The current graduating class enrolled when the school was not yet accredited. The school received provisional accreditation from the American Bar Association in March, a hurdle it had failed to clear in 2015.

Statewide, 61 percent of 508 test-takers passed the test in July, up slightly from February, when 55 percent of 258 passed, including those who passed upon appeal. But the percentage was down from 72 percent in July 2015.

Pass rates have been on a general decline for several years, according to an article posted on the website of Indiana Lawyer at www.theindianalawyer.com.

rsalter@jg.net