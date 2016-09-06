Ohio driver dies, passenger critical after rollover crash

A Defiance man died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Ohio 34 in Williams County, the State Highway Patrol said.

Ronald Wolfrum, 33, died at the scene of the 12:10 p.m. crash near Stryker, the highway patrol’s Defiance Post said in a statement. His passenger, Amanda Fraley, 33, of Defiance was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition.

Police said Wolfrum was driving west when he traveled off the south side of the road and overturned several times. Neither he nor Fraley was wearing a seat belt, police said, and both were ejected from the vehicle.

Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

Fremont man hurt in fiery wreck

A Fremont man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Steuben County on Sunday.

Steuben County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on County Road 300 West, south of Indiana 120, about 7 a.m. Sunday.

An investigation found that Arthur Hausbach, 65, of Fremont was driving north on County Road 300 West when he ran off the roadway and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Bystanders pulled Hausbach from the vehicle. He was flown by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

It is believed Hausbach may have a medical condition that contributed to the crash, a sheriff’s department news release said.

dgong@jg.net