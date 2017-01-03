On ice: Visitor No. 300,000

Candy, cookies and cocoa.

That’s what comes in a gift basket when you’re the 300,000th visitor at the Headwaters Park ice skating rink.

Kelly Wonderly became that number about 1:45 p.m. Monday at the outdoor rink that opened in November 2003.

“I think she said that she’d not been there before, so that was kind of interesting,” said Geoff Paddock, executive director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.

Wonderly, who went to the rink with her two children, received the gift basket with items from local vendors, including the sweets, hot chocolate and a season pass that will allow her to enjoy free ice skating at Headwaters through the first Sunday in March. That’s when the season ends and the park prepares for a string of festivals and other events scheduled for warmer months.

The rink has had celebrations similar to Monday, acknowledging other milestones including the 100,000th, 200,000th and 250,000th skaters.

The covering for the outdoor rink helps make it unique for the area, unlike others within about a 100-mile radius, Paddock said. Lincoln Financial Group Foundation announced in 2004 it would help fund creation of a permanent pavilion at the park. In 2004, just over 15,500 people skated.

Headwaters now sees 20,000 to 25,000 skaters each year. So far this season, almost 15,000 guests have skated.

“We think this year we might break a record the way things are going,” Paddock said.

Every Wednesday is free skate day for children under age 14. All they have to do is pay for skate rental – if they don’t bring their own.

Cost for skating is the same as it was in 2003: $3 for admission onto rink for children 14 and under; $5 for those 14 and older, including adults, and $2 for skate rental.

“It’s because we get support from area foundations and individuals that we haven’t raised those rates,” Paddock said. “It’s a pretty reasonable venue, and I think that’s the reason people keep coming back every year.”

