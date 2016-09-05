Online campaign raises $12,000 for DeKalb player's funeral

Associated Press

AUBURN -- An online fundraising campaign has raised nearly $12,000 of the $20,000 goal to pay for the funeral costs of a northeast Indiana high school football player killed in a traffic accident hours before he was to play in a game.

A GoFundMe account was established after 17-year-old running back Derek Padilla of DeKalb High School died at the scene of the three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at a rural intersection west of Auburn.

Padilla's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday

A passenger in Padilla's car, 16-year-old fellow player Lucas Oberkiser, remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition Monday. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $4,000 to cover his medical costs.

Among those tweeting support for Oberkiser and DeKalb was Russell Westbrook of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.

DeKalb's game against New Haven on Friday was canceled.