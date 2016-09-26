Ordinance proposed to reduce chronic problem properties

Fort Wayne Police want to reduce nuisance problem property calls.

Police plan to introduce an ordinance at Tuesday night's City Council meeting that they hope will reduce repeat nuisance calls at properties, police said.

The ordinance would include personal and commercial properties.

Police propose that if a police are called to the property five or more times during a 60-day period for a residence and a 90-day period for commercial, that the property would be designated as a chronic problem property.

A warning would be issued to property owners when they are close to the threshold of becoming a chronic problem property, police said.

The property would be listed as a chronic problem property for one year unless measures are taken through remediation to solve the problem.

In remediation, property owners and police would work together to reduce the number of calls made to the property, while holding property owners accountable.

If owners do not comply to remediation, or fail in remediation attempts, they will receive notices of non-compliance and penalties will be imposed on property owners for subsequent complaints or citations.

Police propose penalties of $250 per citation or complaint; $500 for properties designated chronic problem properties twice in a 12-month period; and, $750 for properties designated as such more than twice in a 24-month period.

The effort is designed to enhance public safety efforts and to keep the community as safe as possible, and to encourage property owners to partner with the city to stop negative behaviours on their properties, police said.

"We want Fort Wayne to be safe and inviting for residents and visitors," Police Chief Steve Reed said. "Unfortunately, our officers have to spend too much time responding to nuisance calls. It’s vital that our resources be focused on meeting the needs of residents, neighborhoods, and businesses to ensure the safety and well-being of our community."

In the first six months of 2016, Fort Wayne police were called to just four properties 734 times for service.