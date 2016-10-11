Ordinance would allow guns in city parks

An ordinance will be introduced during tonight's Fort Wayne City Council meeting that would remove language in the city code prohibiting residents from carrying firearms in city parks.

Written by Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, the measure would amend a section of the Fort Wayne city code related to the city Parks and Recreation Department to remove firearms from a list of prohibited items that includes fireworks, firearms, BB guns, slingshots, pea shooters, blow guns and paintball guns. As currently written, the ordinance violates state law regarding the regulation of firearms, Arp's proposal contends.

"No person shall be allowed to carry firearms; to molest, hunt, harm, frighten, kill, trap, pursue, chase, tease, shoot or throw objects at or to set snares for any wildlife, animals, birds, reptiles and fish within the limits of any park or within 500 feet thereof except with written permission of the Department. Fireworks, firearms, "BB" guns, slingshots, pea shooters, blow guns and paint ball guns are prohibited in all park areas unless permission has been obtained from the Department. No person is permitted to practice archery or use a bow and arrow or crossbow or other similar device in any park," city code section 97.62 currently states.

