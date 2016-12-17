Overdoses outpace other death causes

All anyone has to do is run the numbers.

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of accidental death in America, outpacing car ­crashes, Fort Wayne Police Capt. Kevin Hunter told a lunch gathering discussing the opioid epidemic in Allen County on Friday.

The U.S. consumes 75 percent of all prescription drugs sold in the world, Hunter said. Indiana also leads the country in robberies of pharmacies.

And it just keeps getting worse.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in the 27 years” he’s been on the police department, Hunter said.

He explained how the epidemic began as doctors started more freely prescribing drugs such as OxyContin and oxycodone. The drugs found their way onto the street. People became addicted to them.

Then, as officials cracked down on doctors who prescribed drugs too freely and the pills became harder to get and the price rose to $30 per pill, heroin, available at half the price, took their place.

Individuals taking heroin for the first time would snort it, then start injecting it, Hunter said. Then dealers started selling heroin mixed with fentanyl, 100 times as powerful as morphine, and fatal over­doses mounted.

It hasn’t happened yet, but sooner or later carfentanil, 100 times as powerful as fentanyl, will show up here, Hunter said.

Then Hunter flashed a photo of what he called the face of addiction on a screen. It was a picture of 27-year-old Miriah Herport. She died Oct. 29.

In the back of the room, a woman stood up. She was Andrea Ullyot-Schroeder. Herport was her daughter, and she had a story of her daughter’s sudden, short and fatal addiction.

Ullyot-Schroeder is studying criminal justice, and one area in which she is focusing has been addictions.

Curiously, her daughter had similar interests. She spoke of helping the homeless and helping them deal with addictions.

But last May, Herport ran into an old friend from high school who happened to be addicted to heroin. Herport was going through a rough time, the end of a five-year relationship.

She was in a crisis, and she was weak, Ullyot-Schroeder said. She turned to heroin and declined rapidly.

By July, her family had taken custody of her three children. By September, Herport was no longer herself. She eventually lost about 50 pounds.

And on Oct. 22, she overdosed. After a week on life support, she died. It took only five months.

fgray@jg.net