Overnight lane restrictions set for bridge painting

Bridge painting is scheduled to begin on two bridges in Allen County, creating overnight lane restrictions or closures, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

Contractors will begin painting the Stellhorn Road bridge over Interstate 469 at 9 p.m. tonight, weather permitting, the transportation department said in a statement.

Motorists on Interstate 469 near mile marker 24/Stellhorn Road should expect lane restrictions in each direction between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., the statement said. It said a speed limit of 60 mph will be strictly enforced.

Work on the Stellhorn Road bridge is expected to be completed by late September.

Later in the fall, INDOT contractors will paint the Indiana 14 bridge over Interstate 69, near mile marker 305/Illinois Road, the transportation department said.

Motorists traveling near mile marker 305/Illinois Road should expect one lane of Interstate 69 to be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., the statement said. It said a speed limit of 55 mph will be strictly enforced.

Work on the Indiana 14 bridge will continue through late October, the statement said.