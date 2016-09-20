Overnight ramp resurfacing to begin for I-69 interchange

The Indiana Department of Transportation is resurfacing the ramps at the Indiana 3/Lima Road interchange, beginning Sunday.

The work will be done overnight between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting, the transportation department said in a statement.

The eight ramps and loops to be resurfaced are:

* Southbound I-69 to Indiana 3/Lima Road northbound;

* Southbound I-69 to Indiana 3/Lima Road southbound;

* Northbound I-69 to Indiana 3/Lima Road northbound;

* Northbound I-69 to Indiana 3/Lima Road southbound;

* Southbound Indiana 3/Lima Road to I-69 northbound;

* Southbound Indiana 3/Lima Road to I-69 southbound;

* Northbound Indiana 3/Lima Road to I-69 northbound;

* Northbound Indiana 3/Lima Road to I-69 southbound.

There will be lane shifts, stopped traffic and narrow 14-foot ramp lanes while the work is being done, the statement said. It said a 25 mph speed limit will be strictly enforced.

The work is scheduled to be completed by late October.