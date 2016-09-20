September 20, 2016 12:35 PM
Overnight ramp resurfacing to begin for I-69 interchange
The Journal Gazette
The Indiana Department of Transportation is resurfacing the ramps at the Indiana 3/Lima Road interchange, beginning Sunday.
The work will be done overnight between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting, the transportation department said in a statement.
The eight ramps and loops to be resurfaced are:
* Southbound I-69 to Indiana 3/Lima Road northbound;
* Southbound I-69 to Indiana 3/Lima Road southbound;
* Northbound I-69 to Indiana 3/Lima Road northbound;
* Northbound I-69 to Indiana 3/Lima Road southbound;
* Southbound Indiana 3/Lima Road to I-69 northbound;
* Southbound Indiana 3/Lima Road to I-69 southbound;
* Northbound Indiana 3/Lima Road to I-69 northbound;
* Northbound Indiana 3/Lima Road to I-69 southbound.
There will be lane shifts, stopped traffic and narrow 14-foot ramp lanes while the work is being done, the statement said. It said a 25 mph speed limit will be strictly enforced.
The work is scheduled to be completed by late October.