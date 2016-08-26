Pain doctor minus license 90 more days

The Indiana Medical Licensing Board on Thursday extended the suspension of Fort Wayne physician Michael Cozzi’s license for an additional 90 days.

Neither Cozzi nor his attorney appeared at the hearing, and the board had no discussion before voting unanimously. The panel originally suspended Cozzi’s license in March relating to questionable prescribing practices for pain medication.

Cozzi, who operated Fort Wayne Interventional Pain Management Clinic at 2510 E. Dupont Road, handed out the most prescriptions for controlled substances in the state two years in a row.

About 90 percent of the doctor’s prescriptions were for narcotics containing controlled substances, including 2 million dosage units of the highly addictive oxycodone and 1.2 million dosage units of hydro­codone, according to the court documents filed by the attorney general. Oxycodone is found in OxyContin and other opioid pain medications.

Board members then questioned how thorough Cozzi could be, considering the high number of patients he had.

Cozzi’s home and office were raided in March. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, but the charge was dropped.

nkelly@jg.net