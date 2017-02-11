Pair of parking lots could be developed

The Allen County commissioners indicated Friday that development might be ahead for two downtown Fort Wayne parking lots.

Commissioners agreed to give city officials access to a lot on the west side of the 400 block of South Calhoun Street across from the Bud Meeks Justice Center and a lot at Harrison and Main streets co-owned with the city.

The purpose was so geotechnical studies such as soil borings could be done. Such information would be needed if “undetermined” future development occurs, according to information accompanying the resolution.

The Harrison and Main lot, owned jointly by the county and city with about 15 county parking spots, recently was the subject of a request for development proposals issued by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.

The county-owned Calhoun Street lot, just to the rear of the newly announced Superior Lofts commercial and residential redevelopment project, has about 260 spaces.

The lot is used by scores of county employees, including those who work at the jail and nearby county court offices. The lot also gets traffic from people visiting jail inmates during early-evening visiting hours.

Both lots are close to the proposed Riverfront park and The Landing projects, which are promised to spur tourist, residential and commercial development.

John Perlich, city public information director, said two proposals for the Main and Harrison lot were received by the 3 p.m. deadline Friday. No information about them is being released because they contain proprietary information, he said in a statement.

A committee composed of representatives of the city and county, Greater Fort Wayne, the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and the city’s redevelopment commission will review the proposals and determine whether to pursue further negotiations.

That process is estimated by commission Director Nancy Townsend to take about three months.

No immediate plans exist for the city to acquire the Calhoun Street lot, said Mary Tyndall, the city’s community development spokeswoman. The lot has a colorful history as the site of the county jail for more than a century and an infamous hanging ground.

Republican Commissioner Linda Bloom said during the meeting she didn’t like the idea of the land being developed. “I hate it, but I am going to vote for it,” she said of the proposal.

She explained after the meeting that county employees and people seeking county services would be inconvenienced if the county loses space for street-level parking.

In other business, commissioners approved a final bill for a Minnich Road resurfacing project of $152,621, including a $4,900 increase to replace an additional area of crumbling pavement.

The commissioners also approved reducing slots available for federal prisoners at the county jail from 100 to 60 to keep from having to pay federal taxes, Republican Commissioner Nelson Peters said.

Commissioners also recognized Maureen Voors of the Department of Planning Services with a civil service award. She was honored for organizing charity events for county employees, especially a Christmas Bureau collection for needy families.

