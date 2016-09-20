Palestinian speaks in city

A Palestinian human rights activist turned commentator blamed a lot of people Monday evening for the failure of Muslims and Jews to make peace in Israel.

Bassem Eid offered his Fort Wayne audience a list of groups he said are doing nothing to try to resolve the decades-old conflict: Palestinian leaders, the Egyptian government and other Arab countries, the United Nations, President Barack Obama’s administration and the anti-Israel Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement.

But Eid spared Israel itself during his remarks at the History Center. His appearance was sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne and the Harry W. Salon Foundation.

“Imagine that Israel is interested in the reconstruction of Gaza while we, the Palestinians, are much more interested in the destruction of Gaza,” Eid said about Palestinian territory in Israel.

Pointing to wars in the region, Eid said Israel is “probably the most safe place in the Middle East. “As an Arab, as a Muslim, I don’t want to be Syria, I don’t want to be Libya, I don’t want to be Iraq, I don’t want to be Yemen. It’s much safer for myself and for my children to keep ourselves” in Israel.

Arab leaders want the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to continue because it is “the only way the Arab leaders can keep on corrupting their own people,” he said.

Eid, 58, a resident of Jerusalem, founder of the Palestinian Human Rights Monitoring Group and a regular commenter on Palestinian-Israeli relations, said that Palestinians living outside Israel “have no idea what is really going on” inside the country.

He said most Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are focused on work, school and health care and don’t even know about the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement, which he called a “prelude to the genocide of the Palestinian economy.”

During audience questions that followed the lecture, Amar Masri, a Palestinian who has lived in Fort Wayne for 40 years, disputed Eid’s remarks.

“I believe, deep inside of you, you are one of those people who are self-hating Palestinians,” Masri told Eid. “OK? I just want you to know that. You are nothing but fake, and you are a liar.”

“Thank you,” Eid responded.

“You are welcome,” Masri shot back.

“Thank you,” Eid said again.

About 100 people attended Eid’s lecture. One woman asked him what Fort Wayne Jews can do “to reach out to our Muslim neighbors.”

Eid instructed her and others to engage in dialogue with people who hold opposing views.

“I think that the supporters of the two sides should have to learn one important thing: That by supporting this side, I shouldn’t have to ignore the other side,” he said.

He said he doesn’t see a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the next 10 years.

“I am a person who believes that while Palestinians are so divided, peace will never come,” Eid said.

Without an influx of young leadership, he said, “I don’t believe our situation will be changed.”

He said peace would require truth, fairness and goodwill.

bfrancisco@jg.net