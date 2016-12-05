December 05, 2016 12:00 AM
Panel discussion on religious freedom
Journal Gazette
On Wednesday the Notre Dame Club of Fort Wayne and the IPFW Department of Political Science, in conjunction with the Alumni Association of the University of Notre Dame, will host a brief lecture followed by a panel discussion on the topic of religious freedom in Indiana. The event will include a scholar from the University of Notre Dame and two local panelists from Fort Wayne. Attendees will have an opportunity to interact with panel members during a Q&A session. The event is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Walb Student Union, G21/21A on the IPFW campus.