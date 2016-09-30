Panel predicts 65% turnout, urges casting early ballots

The Allen County Election Board is planning for a voter turnout of about 65 percent Nov. 8 and encouraging voters to take advantage of early or absentee voting.

It’s no secret that the 2016 general election is an important one, which election board officials expect will bring longer lines and wait times than the May 5 primary. The election board is putting out at least 40 additional voting machines countywide to accommodate the increase, said Beth Dlug, the county’s director of elections.

Typical presidential elections usually see somewhere between 55 and 60 percent turnout.

“Voters can expect there’s going to be a wait for voting this election,” Dlug said. “So we’re telling people that when they come to vote, to pick a time when they can wait for a few minutes.”

Voters can vote early in person at the Rousseau Centre downtown starting Oct. 12. Voting machines will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Oct. 31, with two Saturday availabilities from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Voters can also choose one of the satellite early voting locations, which will be available starting Nov. 1.

The Election Board is also currently accepting applications for mailed absentee ballots. The deadline to apply for those ballots is Oct. 31. Dlug also said absentee voters should plan to submit those applications as soon as possible, to account for mail delivery time.

Voting machines will be available to voters interested in taking advantage of early voting at the Aboite, Dupont, Georgetown and Hessen Cassel branches of the Allen County Public Library. Voting at those locations will be available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 3; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 4; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

Early voting at the Rousseau Centre will also be available at these times.

More information on early voting can be found at www.allencountyvoters.info or by calling 449-7329. The deadline to register to vote in the 2016 general election is Oct. 11.

