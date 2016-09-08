Parks Department unveils vision for riverfront pavilion

The Fort Wayne Parks Department today unveiled its vision for a performance pavilion that would anchor proposed riverfront development.

The $1.5 million futuristic structure, with indoor and outdoor seating and a spectacular swooping triangular roof line, is tentatively called the Compass Pavilion. The pavilion would sit on property across from the Wells Street bridge.

At a board meeting, Steve McDaniel, deputy director of park maintenance, displayed an architects' rendering of the pavilion. He said dimensions, materials and design details might be slightly different, but, if approved, "it's pretty much going to look like that."

The front of the pavilion faces the St. Marys River and has garage-door-like entrances that can be rolled up to link performers and indoor seating for 150 to 200 with outdoor seating under the roof canopy.

The name came from the fact that the point of the pavilion's roof will face due north.

For more on this story, see Friday's print edition of The Journal Gazette, or return to www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m.

rsalter@jg.net