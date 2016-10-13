Parks board OKs $10 million bond issue for parks improvements

The Fort Wayne Parks Board approved a $10 million bond issue today for parks improvement projects starting in 2017 and 2018.

The last bond issue authorized by the parks board was in 2005, said Garry Morr, the parks department's director of finance and support services. That bond was paid off in early 2015. Debt service for that bond was about $1.5 million per year, Morr said.

"We're looking at a term for the bond issue of about 12 years," Morr said, adding that interest rates for the bond would be somewhere in the 2 percent range.

"I think the key point in this is that the bond payment will actually be paid from existing revenue streams of the city. No new taxes. We will not increase anyone's taxes."

The bond issue will pay for future improvements and a variety of projects at different locations, including but not limited to the Franklin School Park, Foellinger Theatre, Salomon Farm Park, Kreager Park soccer fields, Shoaff Lake and the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

The parks board will conduct a public hearing Nov. 10. The bond issue also has to be approved by City Council.

